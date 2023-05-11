Community News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and the Rockland Historical Society present Steve Merriam, Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

The Rockland Historical Society (RHS), in coordination with the Rockland Public Library, is launching the Rockland Living History Project (RLHP), a new community participation program to collect, record, publish, and archive interesting stories about Rockland. RLHP Coordinator Steve Merriam and RHS volunteers will discuss the project’s mission, process, and storytelling criteria.

