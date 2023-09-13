VINALHAVEN — Following the expansion of its Board of Directors, the Star of Hope Foundation has hired its long-time consultant Carole Martin to manage the day-to-day operations for the Foundation.
As the managing director, Martin will be the liaison with the Town of Vinalhaven as it pursues its downtown renovation plan, and which the Star of Hope must understand fully before it moves ahead with any more significant plans for its real estate assets. Martin will be the contact person for all inquiries, business dealings and Foundation activities as the organization continues its work. She will also meet regularly with the expanded Board of Directors and help them finish their work developing a viable strategic plan.
As an independent consultant, Carole Martin has the skills needed to analyze work environments through data review, discussion and observation and using the results to create strategies to propel organizations, collaborations and communities forward. She has overseen the forming, revitalizing and ending of complex collaborations and partnerships, including mergers and acquisitions, with special emphasis on strengthening connections while accomplishing important outcomes.
Her work experience includes serving as director of labor relations and human resources for a large corporation, as well as holding senior leadership positions in a variety of for-profit and nonprofit settings. Her formal education includes a B.S., M.B.A. and advanced studies in the fields of negotiation and contract administration.
The Star of Hope Foundation’s mission is to promote education of the visual arts in Maine. For more information visit starofhopefoundation.org.