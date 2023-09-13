Community News

Carole Martin

VINALHAVEN — Following the expansion of its Board of Directors, the Star of Hope Foundation has hired its long-time consultant Carole Martin to manage the day-to-day operations for the Foundation.

As the managing director, Martin will be the liaison with the Town of Vinalhaven as it pursues its downtown renovation plan, and which the Star of Hope must understand fully before it moves ahead with any more significant plans for its real estate assets. Martin will be the contact person for all inquiries, business dealings and Foundation activities as the organization continues its work. She will also meet regularly with the expanded Board of Directors and help them finish their work developing a viable strategic plan.

