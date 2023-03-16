TENANTS HARBOR — On Saturday, March 25, the St. George Business Alliance (SGBA) presents its first-ever “Welcome Aboard” Business Expo and Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. George School in Tenants Harbor.
The event’s goal is to spotlight local businesses and connect business owners looking for employees with local residents looking for work. More than twenty SGBA members will be on hand to introduce attendees to their businesses and showcase the range of services and employment opportunities available in St. George.
If you are a local resident interested in learning more about St. George businesses and all they have to offer, don’t miss this event. For students, teachers, senior citizens and residents looking for full, part-time or seasonal employment, this is a unique opportunity to speak with community leaders and business owners about your interests, skills and employment needs. The peninsula’s restaurant, hospitality, service, landscaping, construction education, home health care and commercial fishery businesses frequently need employees to fill open positions. Many participating SGBA members will have job applications available at the March 25 event.
Promotional give-away bags will be given to each attendee that include the names of all “Welcome Aboard” sponsors. SGBA member businesses are providing door prizes, and St. George School’s eighth graders will be selling lunch and refreshments to raise funds for the graduation trip and events.
The SGBA is a local non-profit trade association of businesses, individuals, civic and non-profit organizations whose mission is to promote business and cultural prosperity in St. George.