Community News

TENANTS HARBOR — On Saturday, March 25, the St. George Business Alliance (SGBA) presents its first-ever “Welcome Aboard” Business Expo and Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. George School in Tenants Harbor.

The event’s goal is to spotlight local businesses and connect business owners looking for employees with local residents looking for work. More than twenty SGBA members will be on hand to introduce attendees to their businesses and showcase the range of services and employment opportunities available in St. George.

Recommended for you