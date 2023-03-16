Signs of spring
Daylight saving time (DST) is one of the many signs that the season is changing. So many things happen in March! The meteorological first day of spring (March 1), the astronomical first day of spring (March 20, the Vernal Equinox), with DST plunked between them, and the Washington Town Meeting (March 24, Voting Day and Town Meeting March 25) at Prescott School gym. And our little town has more good stuff packed in as we spring forward.
Gibbs Book GroupThe March Gee-Bee-Gee meets tonight, Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the Library. The book we’ll talk about is “The Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron. This is a small group with plenty of room for more readers. Participation is as-you-can. It’s great to have regular readers, but occasionals are welcome to come and listen in with us at any time. After each monthly conversation, we choose a book to discuss at the following meeting. The information is available on the Gibbs Library website gibbslibrary.org. The April meeting will be Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.
Candidates’ NightEvening Star Grange is hosting a Candidates’ Night tomorrow, Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Candidates for a three-year term on the Select Board, incumbent Tom Johnston and candidate Kate Grinnell will be on hand along with Noah Botley, who is running unopposed for MSAD 40 School Board. Many thanks for stepping up to make local government work.
Ceremony of 8000 DrumsThis Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at Gibbs Library the International Ceremony of 8000 Drums will commemorate the Vernal Equinox (first day of spring) around the world. It will also celebrate the 15th birthday of the Great Thunder Chicken Drum which was organized right here in Washington fifteen years ago. In 2008, Jody King, an artist and drum maker, brought her knowledge of the Ceremony of 8000 Sacred Drums to a group that met at Gibbs Library. She invited us to learn about and participate in it. This local group’s name, “the Great Thunder Chicken Drum,” is a reference to the ruffed grouse or greater prairie chickens which stomp dance, drum their wings and “sing” during mating season. To the natives of the plains, it’s called Thunder Chicken because its mating season coincides with the first thunderstorms of spring. The rains nourish Mother Earth with nitrogen-bringing lightning and rain to speed germination which brings life back to the prairie, so the Thunder Chicken is considered a sacred bird. The Great Thunder Chicken Drum is a Healing and Teaching Drum. Here, people may tend to think the name is a case of native humor because it brings smiles, which is fine with the Drum.
Ways to participate in a DrumEveryone is welcome to participate on Sunday, March 19 and be one of the 8000 (and more) worldwide helping to make way for peace at all levels. Those who prefer to simply observe are welcome and encouraged to do so. If you have with hand drums or rattles bring them. You can just clap your hands, too. We will drum, listen to or sing songs, and take a turn on the Big Drum. This ceremony celebrates all new beginnings, the balancing of light and darkness, and the rise of female energies. (It also marks the beginning of New Year on the Mayan calendar from which the observance evolved.)
The Ceremony of 8000 Drums is done in answer to a 500-year-old prophecy that “When 8000 Drums shall sound together, an intense healing of Mother Earth shall take place.” The ceremony is performed by drum groups in 162 countries. The event travels around the world in the same way as New Year’s Eve does, so over a 24-hour span of time, drums are being played somewhere on Earth. This unique happening is an opportunity to join in or just watch from the sidelines, so come if you can.
Composting toilets tutorialOn Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Room of Gibbs Library, the Washington Lakes Association is bringing David Studer in to talk about composting toilets and outhouses. These alternatives to traditional septic systems can be a solution to sites where septic system plans are difficult to impossible or where plumbing is not available. Dave Studer resides here in Washington and is a licensed site evaluator. He’s been designing septic systems for 30 years and has a reputation for planning simple systems for replacing older ones or installing into a new piece of property. The talk will be shared on Zoom here, meeting ID: 841 0420 6390. There will be time for questions and answers, of course. This timely, informative talk is useful for homeowners and anyone considering new construction or repairing/replacing their current systems.
Washington Historical SocietyThe Washington Historical Society will meet Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the Bryant Room at Gibbs Library. They will be continuing work on the Washington roads documentation project with a focus on the roads in the eastern part of town. Everyone is welcome to join in.
Municipal voting day: Friday, March 24
Town Meeting: Saturday, March 25