Special town meeting
A special town meeting in September will decide the fate of the historic Hoffses House, which abuts the old Sylvania site.
The re-development committee is suggesting that the town put out a request for proposals on removing the structure and foundation from the site and having the town retain the property for part of a planned recreation area.
The structure has covenants that don’t allow residential use, only commercial use, and there are a lot of limitations on what can be done with the land because of contamination.
The home itself will need asbestos and mold abatement, so it is just too much for the town to deal with. At the same time, given current building costs, it may be a reasonable investment for someone else to move the structure and restore it on a piece of property suitable for residential use. Committee member Mike Thayer said the ideal situation would be to relocate it within Waldoboro, but the Select Board will look at all proposals.
Plans for the Sylvania site are complicated by the environmental covenants; basically, the town can cap the area where the building was, but not dig down or remove fill. Because of this, the current thought for the old building and parking lot is to have some public parking near the road and further in, and then use some of that impervious area for a basketball court, two tennis courts that could convert to four pickleball courts and perhaps a playground as you drive in to give it a more welcoming feel.
There will be a walking loop down to the Medomak, and future plans may include a pavilion that could potentially be used for a farmer’s market in the summer months and to house the town’s skating rink in winter. The work is likely to happen in phases, and the town will look for grants to help with costs. The walking trail may be where the work starts, but capping and creating safe parking is a priority.
Look for more details on the town meeting in a future column.
Greek pop-up
Ida’s Wine Bar at The Waldoboro Inn has announced two Greek Nights with forager Rachel Alexandrou who will share her grandmother’s recipes. She will be using foraged plants from the inn’s garden, as well as from local farms.
The sample menu includes: hortokopita, homemade tapenade, wild garlic kordalia, dolmas, baklava, and wild sorrel and lemon balm spritzer.
Author publishes first novel
Meg Livers is known in the Waldoboro area for teaching yoga through her business Meridian Spirit, but now she is branching out and has self-published her first romance novel. The book is titled “Obsession” and is written under the name Meg Baker.
The novel is about a woman who moves to a small, rural town in New York after a life-altering injury. She is a retired ballet dancer who opens a dance studio as she tries to get a new start. After receiving threats, she works with the local sheriff to find out who is targeting her.
The sheriff and the newcomer are a bit suspicious of each and have to battle their own skepticism toward each other in order to discover who is making the threats.
The book is available on Amazon, and Livers is looking for local stores and libraries who would be willing to display her new book.
New heritage farm
Quarryside Farm was founded this year with the intent of raising and conserving heritage breeds of poultry. The 10-acre farm has a house build in 1790 and sits on land surrounded by the 400-acre Quarry Hill Preserve.
The owners are currently raising several breeds of chicken including Javas, Jersey Giants, New Hampshires, Salmon Faverolles and Russian Orloffs, in addition to standard breeds.
Next year, they hope to add Cotton Patch Geese, as well as a critical breed of duck. Anyone interested in following the farm as it begins its journey can do so on Facebook.
Upcoming events
Harrison Loomis American Moments opens on Aug. 19 with a reception from 3-6 p.m. at the Gravedigger’s Daughter gallery. The photography exhibit will be on display weekends through Sept. 17.
Candlepin for Kids! To Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters is Aug. 19 at Sammi’s Family Entertainment Center.
Join David Trahan at the Waldoborough Historical Society to hear about the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine on Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Entrance to the event and to the museum is free.
Lakin’s Gorges Cheese and East Forty Farm are hosting a Cowside Supper on Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Tops’I Farm has Family Camp Aug. 22-24, Camp Night with fried chicken and slushies on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m., and a Barn Dinner on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.