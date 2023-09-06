Community News

ROCKLAND — South School (RSU #13) students returned to the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to the smiling faces of their teachers and support staff, new windows throughout the building, new siding, a new mural and a new principal, Hillary Arroyo.

Mrs. Arroyo was born and raised in Pittsfield and moved to Florida to be a teacher. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in childhood education. Arroyo also holds a specialist degree in educational leadership. As a classroom teacher and literacy coach, Arroyo provided interventions for students as well as supporting teachers with curriculum and professional development. As an autism coach, Arroyo facilitated instructional and behavioral support for nearly 40 students. Most recently, Arroyo was the Assistant Principal at Flamingo Elementary in Davie, Florida.

