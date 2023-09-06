ROCKLAND — South School (RSU #13) students returned to the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to the smiling faces of their teachers and support staff, new windows throughout the building, new siding, a new mural and a new principal, Hillary Arroyo.
Mrs. Arroyo was born and raised in Pittsfield and moved to Florida to be a teacher. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in childhood education. Arroyo also holds a specialist degree in educational leadership. As a classroom teacher and literacy coach, Arroyo provided interventions for students as well as supporting teachers with curriculum and professional development. As an autism coach, Arroyo facilitated instructional and behavioral support for nearly 40 students. Most recently, Arroyo was the Assistant Principal at Flamingo Elementary in Davie, Florida.
Superintendent of Schools John McDonald stated, “Mrs. Arroyo has demonstrated considerable leadership in her previous roles in education. She represents all that we value in our community, and I am confident that she will lead South School with great success.”
Mrs. Arroyo stated that she is excited with her appointment and knows she is joining a highly skilled and caring group of educators at South School. “I came back to Maine to raise my children in the same environment that was so meaningful to me. To have the opportunity to lead such a skilled and compassionate group of educators is beyond anything I could have imagined.”
Also new at South School is a large mural in the entrance. Since November of 2022, South School has been collaborating with Arts in Action (a program of RSU13 Adult and Community Education with support from the ANONIMO Foundation), Friends of South School and local talented youth to create an original public artwork that includes a youth-designed wall painting and window vinyl that has engaged students in a nearly year-long creative endeavor.
Principal Arroyo is excited about the impact of the mural project on students' learning experience stating, “Not only will it enhance the aesthetics of our campus, but it will also serve as a visual representation of our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who appreciate the arts and value their community.”
This past month the project engaged 18 youth artists, ages 13-18, who enrolled in a free summer mural arts program with Arts in Action. The team cumulatively volunteered 250 hours on the project.
The students and staff are all excited for the beginning of a new school year.