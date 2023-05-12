Community News

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Friday that the Department of the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions is reaching out to Maine voters who may be unaware that they have enrolled in the No Labels Party, which is seeking party status in Maine.

The state’s Division of Elections has become aware of numerous complaints from Maine voters who were surprised to find out that they had been enrolled in the No Labels Party. Voters expressed to election officials that they were told they were signing a petition in support of adding this new party and had not realized they were enrolling in a new party.

Recommended for you