Community News

Back-to-school budget

While students are heading back to school, voters in RSU 40 will be revisiting school funding issues at the November polls. The district towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren and Washington already approved a six percent increase to the operating budget in June, but now are faced with an $81 million bond.

Medomak football field

Youth practicing football on the shared campus of Medomak Middle School and Medomak High School. The two schools serve all towns in the RSU 40 School District. Some of the $81 million bond is earmarked for artificial turf.
Route 235 closure

{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Route 235 at the intersection with Manktown and Chapel Roads. It has been closed since flooding on May 1.{/p}

Recommended for you