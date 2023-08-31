Back-to-school budget
While students are heading back to school, voters in RSU 40 will be revisiting school funding issues at the November polls. The district towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren and Washington already approved a six percent increase to the operating budget in June, but now are faced with an $81 million bond.
This is a rather challenging issue. There is no doubt that the infrastructure is aging and inadequate at some of the schools. Just over half the money is earmarked for the district-wide high school, but also substantial work for Miller School in Waldoboro. The work varies from necessities such as functional septic and heat, to wishes such as artificial turf for soccer and football as part of $2 million in athletics-related improvements at the shared middle and high school campus.
The timing is bad for Waldoboro as the town is becoming increasingly unaffordable for average Mainers. The median home price is between $300-400,000 in town, depending where one looks, so one already needs to earn $48 per hour to afford a median-priced house.
Once all the bonds are taken, the district estimate was about $400 per $100,000 in increased taxes. That is over $100 a month for those with homes around that median. They said they will try to offset costs, but despite those assurances, costs seldom go down so it seems unlikely they will actually take our bonds for less.
Waldoboro has an older population. The rising costs are especially difficult on those with a fixed income, or declining income in retirement. It is difficult for young people to stay in town or for young families to move in. One may start to wonder if those who are employed as teachers and support staff would even be able to afford to live in the community. It seems like a potential endless loop of increasing costs.
Voters should familiarize themselves with the issues before going to the polls and make sure to understand what is coming. There may not be too much of a way around it, but community involvement is important. The capital improvement plan is on the district website. The next school board meeting is Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at MVHS.
Block party
The Waldoborough 250th Anniversary celebration continues with a block party featuring music and dancing in the Wooster Parking Lot on Sept. 8. The parking lot is the one behind the Friendship business block off Main Street.
Local band Finntown Road will take the stage first from 5-6 p.m. followed by the Watts Hall Band from 7-10 p.m.
Finntown Road is made up of musicians who all reside on that street: Laura Buxbaum on cello, John Couch on guitar, Brian Dunn on mandolin, and John Monterisi on guitar. They will be performing their “greatest hits” and originals.
The Watts Hall Band features a 10-piece band, with three vocalists, a full horn section, guitars, keyboards, and sax solos. They play high-energy and dance music, so expect to see some people dancing in the streets like Waldoboro Day celebrations when it used to take place downtown.
The event is free, so bring a chair if you want to sit, wear comfortable shoes if you wish to dance, get some treats from the local businesses and have some fun.
Special Town Meeting
The Special Town Meeting to decide the fate of the Hoffses House will be on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
The warrant questions ask whether the town should put out a request for proposals for removing the buildings and foundation from the lot that is adjacent to the old Sylvania site, while the town retains the land. A second question is whether the town should demolish the structure if a suitable proposal doesn’t come through.
The house has asbestos and mold, in addition to environmental covenants on the land that prevent the structure from being repaired and used again as home at the location. Economically it may be worth it for someone to dismantle and rebuild elsewhere or move it in its entirety to a new location. Ideally it will stay in Waldoboro, but the Select Board will have to see what offers are made if the warrant passes.
Can’t get there yet
This has been a hard year on roads, but residents are anxiously waiting for MDOT to reopen Route 235 in Warren, just a bit north of the Waldoboro town line. On May 1, a culvert blew out and took the road with it, making it entirely impassable.
Plans were already in the works to replace the pipes with a box culvert, and a bid was accepted in mid-May. Work started in June, but still has yet to be completed. The MDOT website says it should be complete by Oct. 20, though most expected it to be done before now.
When school starts, some students and buses will have to detour around the closed section of road.
The new stop signs that are supposed to add safety at the intersection of 235 with Manktown and Chapel haven’t been installed yet either.
Upcoming events
The Great Art for Great Reads opening show is Sept. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the items are on display during the library’s regular hours through Sept. 15. An online auction of the art takes place from Sept. 1 to 15 via Bidding Owl.
A Labor Day Weekend bottle drive to benefit the capital campaign will be Sept. 2-4 at the Waldoborough Historical Society Museum. Just stop by and load your cans and bottles in the trailer on site for this purpose.
Brent Dennen is playing at The Waldo Theatre Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.