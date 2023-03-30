Community News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library presents John Anderson, Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Author John Anderson will offer a presentation detailing the life of his Swedish-American grandfather, Captain Anders Anderson, whose decades-long sailing career took him around the world. Captain Anderson emigrated to the U.S. in the 19th century and settled in Stonington. He then sailed as a schooner captain from Stonington, Camden and Rockland and married a lighthouse keeper’s daughter; his journeys took him along the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to Florida and the Caribbean, and he survived four shipwrecks during his lifetime of sailing. John Anderson has chronicled his grandfather’s story in his book "Borne on the Wind." Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

