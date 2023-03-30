ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library presents John Anderson, Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Author John Anderson will offer a presentation detailing the life of his Swedish-American grandfather, Captain Anders Anderson, whose decades-long sailing career took him around the world. Captain Anderson emigrated to the U.S. in the 19th century and settled in Stonington. He then sailed as a schooner captain from Stonington, Camden and Rockland and married a lighthouse keeper’s daughter; his journeys took him along the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to Florida and the Caribbean, and he survived four shipwrecks during his lifetime of sailing. John Anderson has chronicled his grandfather’s story in his book "Borne on the Wind." Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
John Anderson grew up in Rockland, and graduated from the University of Maine. He worked for twenty-five years in international airline and travel management. As a second career, he taught middle school history and English for thirteen years.
This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, please email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on April 6.