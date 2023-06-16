ROCKLAND — Midcoast Sailing Center, a program of the Sail, Power and Steam Museum in Rockland, is opening the summer with some popular standards from the past and expanding programming with some new classes in an effort to make sailing more accessible for area residents and visitors alike.
Mylee Smith, Program Director, noted, “We’ve been receiving increased requests for adult sailing lessons, family sailing lessons and women’s sailing programs. With our diverse collection of boats, we are uniquely positioned to provide a wide array of programs.”
“Women on the Water” is a new sailing club for women, led by women. Held Monday evenings from July through August, women of any level of experience can join for a one-time fee of $100 or sign up for $20/evening. “For beginners, this will provide a safe, fun way to learn while giving experienced sailors who might not have access to a boat the opportunity to enjoy an evening sail while honing their skills” explained Smith.
Youth Sailing continues with a free morning sailing program, SKFF (Sail Kids For Free), providing a week-long experience for kids 8-14 years old. For youth with a bit more experience, there is an afternoon program for $200/week, but a scholarship program is available for those who are unable to afford the fee. “While we have costs to cover, we feel strongly that money should not be a barrier for kids who want to get out on the water,” added Smith. “The museum’s mission is to help people experience our maritime heritage, and what better way than getting kids out on the water. We are lucky to have donors who feel the same and who want to help.”
Adult sailing programs will continue to expand with classes on the water and in the classroom. Keeping the learning experiences going year-round with sailing and boat handling classes in the summer and navigation or certification programs year-round is the ultimate goal for the program.
Capt. Jim Sharp, museum director and co-founder, added, “We are excited to be introducing our new instructors this summer. Mylee comes from Vero Beach, Fla., where she teaches at the Youth Sailing Foundation. She has been sailing since she was 13, having developed a keen interest in wind, building kites and sailboats in her backyard. Starting with 420s, her sailing career took off, skippering, teaching and trying different types of boats. We are thrilled that she’s spending the summer with us here in Maine.
“Ben Diamond has been familiarizing himself with our waterfront operations since he arrived earlier this month. He’s been focused on getting our boats and docks ready for the summer, but he’s really looking forward to getting out on the water, teaching people to sail. Ben grew up on the shores of Lake Huron and joined a youth sailing program at eight years old. Since then, he’s been mentoring, teaching, and developing programming. He races with the Rockland Yacht Club during the summer on his own vessel, the Elvis Tuna, joining the local Etchell fleet in the local racing circuit.”