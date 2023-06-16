Community News

Midcoast Sailing Center prepares to sail

Instructors Ben Diamond and Mylee Smith prepare for the 2023 sailing season

ROCKLAND — Midcoast Sailing Center, a program of the Sail, Power and Steam Museum in Rockland, is opening the summer with some popular standards from the past and expanding programming with some new classes in an effort to make sailing more accessible for area residents and visitors alike.

Mylee Smith, Program Director, noted, “We’ve been receiving increased requests for adult sailing lessons, family sailing lessons and women’s sailing programs. With our diverse collection of boats, we are uniquely positioned to provide a wide array of programs.”

Recommended for you