ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum of Rockland announced that its board has expanded in recent months — first with the addition of a new member of the board, and secondly with the creation of an Emeritus Board position.
Chip Holmes, owner of Marshall Wharf in Belfast, a native of Belfast and a current resident of Camden, joined the board this month. Museum Founder and Board Chair Capt. Jim Sharp noted, “We are so happy to have Chip join us. He brings with him a diverse set of skills developed through his career and personal interests as well as his extensive history of non-profit involvement. We’re all confident that he’ll be a great addition to the organization!”
Additionally, Tom Goettel of Bar Harbor (formerly of South Thomaston) has joined in the recently created Emeritus Board position. Board Vice Chair Dick Crossman explained, “This new position is meant as a position of honor for someone who has served the organization with distinction. Tom served on our board before moving to Bar Harbor, but he was also a dedicated volunteer, working on boat restoration projects like Blackjack and Persistence. Both vessels are integral to the story that we tell of Maine’s maritime history.”
The museum recently completed a new strategic plan, restating their organizational vision and mission. Sharp noted that Maine’s maritime heritage helped to shape our nation. He added, “it is our vision that it will continue to influence and inspire our future. Our mission statement simply tells the world what we have and continue to do, which is to celebrate, honor, experience and share the story of Maine’s maritime heritage.”
The museum’s programs include sailing instruction and a free youth sailing program (“SKFF” – Sail Kids For Free), as well as Sunday music jams, boat restoration projects and traditional museum and educational programs. The doors will open for the season on Wednesday, May 3.