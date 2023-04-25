Community News

ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum of Rockland announced that its board has expanded in recent months — first with the addition of a new member of the board, and secondly with the creation of an Emeritus Board position.

Chip Holmes, owner of Marshall Wharf in Belfast, a native of Belfast and a current resident of Camden, joined the board this month. Museum Founder and Board Chair Capt. Jim Sharp noted, “We are so happy to have Chip join us. He brings with him a diverse set of skills developed through his career and personal interests as well as his extensive history of non-profit involvement. We’re all confident that he’ll be a great addition to the organization!”

Recommended for you