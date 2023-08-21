Community News

'Maine to Cape Horn'

Pictured is the cover of Charles. H. Lagerbom’s newest book, “Maine to Cape Horn.”

 By Denise DeVaney

ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power and Steam Museum will end its summer series of talks and movies (Museum Mondays) at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 with a return visit from historian and author Charles Lagerbom who will share stories from his book, “Maine to Cape Horn: The Most Dangerous Voyage.”

Inspiring images of wild winds, towering seas and frozen rigging and crews, Cape Horn is a touchstone for sailors, marking the spot where the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans meet in one mass. Lagerbom himself traveled to this remote location while researching this exciting story of bold Mainers and their maritime voyages. Sharing the same longitude as Cutler, Maine (67 degrees west), it is 7,000 miles away on a direct north/south axis.

Recommended for you