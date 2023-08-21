ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power and Steam Museum will end its summer series of talks and movies (Museum Mondays) at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 with a return visit from historian and author Charles Lagerbom who will share stories from his book, “Maine to Cape Horn: The Most Dangerous Voyage.”
Inspiring images of wild winds, towering seas and frozen rigging and crews, Cape Horn is a touchstone for sailors, marking the spot where the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans meet in one mass. Lagerbom himself traveled to this remote location while researching this exciting story of bold Mainers and their maritime voyages. Sharing the same longitude as Cutler, Maine (67 degrees west), it is 7,000 miles away on a direct north/south axis.
Lagerbom, archivist and past president of the Antarctican Society, recently presented two anchors on behalf of the society from the former National Science Foundation’s Antarctic research vessel, the Hero. The Hero was built at the Gamage Shipyard in South Bristol Maine.
“Museum Mondays” has been a great way to reach out into the community this summer, bringing both locals and visitors to the museum to share in stories of our maritime heritage,” noted museum Associate Director, Robin McIntosh. “During the winter, we’ve been hosting online talks, but it’s been a great experience to bring our audiences and speakers together in person this year. This series has certainly strengthened our mission of celebrating, honoring, experiencing, and sharing the story of our maritime history.”