RSU 40 bond outreach
The RSU 40 school district is doing some community outreach ahead of the Nov. 7 elections which includes a request for up to an $81 million bond.
There will be a walkthrough at most schools as well as a public hearing, each happening from 6-7:30 p.m. Miller had a walkthrough on Sept. 12, but another one will happen on Oct. 10. MVHS will have its tours on Sept. 14 and Oct 12. The public hearing for the entire district will be Oct. 26 in the MVHS gym.
The Waldoboro Select Board had a special meeting on Sept. 5 to discuss their concerns about the bond. Members shared concerns about the affordability of raising taxes $400 per $100,000 of home valuation.
The increase would be $1,200 a year for the median home in Waldoboro, while Town Manager Julie Keizer said that the average mobile home is valued between $150-200,000 giving an increase to those owners of $600-800 per year.
Mike Thayer said that, “There’s a lot of people in this town that really can’t” afford to pay more taxes.
Thayer went on to say, “The biggest question that I have, which drives almost everything else: is there a need for extra space in the two schools, at the Miller School and at the high school?” He estimated about one-third of the bond is targeted toward expansion. Thayer asked Superintendent Steve Nolan what the projected student population is in five or 10 years, but “I haven’t heard an answer, yet.”
“At this point, I can’t support this request personally,” John Blodgett said. “No one is debating that repairs and improvements are needed... however, at this point, in today’s economy, tackling all the asks at one time would be a heavy burden on the taxpayers of Waldoboro."
George Seaver spoke as a member of the public, a former school board member, and a member of the town’s Economic Development Committee. “I can’t imagine choosing Waldoboro to live in with this open-ended question about future taxes... the more it costs for taxes, the fewer families you’re going to get here, which pushes the population in the wrong direction.”
The EDC has been discussing the lack of affordable housing in Waldoboro as well as the fact that one needs to earn close to $100,000 a year to afford the median house in town. That may well exclude a lot of families that would be putting their children in school, in which case the district may be expanding school space while losing student population.
“The school is the most important asset we have... we know that,” Bob Butler said, “but this is not transparent, and that’s where I’m uncomfortable.”
Chair Abden Simmons also noted that he is upset with the bond because it doesn’t prioritize. He said some things are necessities and could close the school, but others aren’t. The district should work on the necessities first, he said, then come back to fund other things after those are paid off.
Keizer also noted that the size of the bond impacts the town’s bond rating and potentially its borrowing ability. John Blodgett said that the voters will come to the town to complain about taxes, not to the school district.
One potential consequence Blodgett mentioned is that the town may have to consider cutting expenses or services in order to reduce the impact on taxes. Could it mean that roads don’t get paved, or EMS services are reduced? It is a difficult position for the town.
Free concert
Country gospel music duo The Shirks will be performing at Waldoboro Word of Life Church on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Anyone who enjoys Southern gospel is encouraged to attend this free concert with Debbie and Barry Shirk.
There will be no potluck supper before this concert, which is important to note since the church has done suppers in the past prior to musical events such as this. For now, the potlucks are on hold, but keep an eye out for more concerts at the church.
Katahdin cruise
Senior citizens can sign up with Waldoboro Recreation for a day trip to Greenville and with lunch on the Katahdin Cruise River Boat. The bus is leaving from Safe Harbor Church on Mill Street at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.
The cruise is about two hours and lunch is $17, payable to the town of Waldoboro upon registration. Non-residents can join for an additional $20. The bus is expected to return at about 5 p.m. For more information, contact Marcus Benner at 832-5369, ext. 9.
Closing for the season
Ending earlier than anticipated, the Waldoboro Farmers Market has closed for the season. After a weather-challenged year, the organizers said they are dedicated to bringing the market back next year and hope to continue strengthening and expanding offerings.
They will spend the winter months planning, programming, and reaching out over the winter months for input and to encourage community involvement. Anyone who is interested in volunteering or being a vendor next year can touch base with the market on Facebook and look for updates there as well.
Upcoming events
Special premiere showing of the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary Celebration at The Waldo Theatre, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Girl Scout information for K-3 at Miller School, 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.