Community News

ROCKLAND — Rockland Main Street, the Island Institute, Steelhouse, the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce, the City of Rockland and Mid-Coast School of Technology are proud to announce their partnership with Northeastern University’s Roux Institute to host a Start Summit on Innovation in Maine's Coastal Communities. This Start Summit will take place on April 28-29, 2023, and will explore opportunities for business growth and sustainable economic development throughout Maine’s Midcoast.

The Start Summit will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to explore sustainable economic development in Maine's coastal communities. Panelists will discuss topics such as innovations in the blue economy, creating more resilient communities, and critical infrastructure and will hear success stories from Maine's leading innovators and entrepreneurs. The event will also feature interactive discussions where attendees can share their own ideas and experiences, and network with other business owners and innovators. Selected businesses will be invited to compete in an innovation challenge on the topics of:

