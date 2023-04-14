Community News

Two adventurers with local ties are drilling and installing water pumps for the Bedik people in South East Senegal in West Africa.

Dwight Leeper of Camden and Sam Lowry, a summer resident of Rockport, have been traveling together for years. They bicycled the Alaska Highway in 1974 and sailed across the Atlantic in 2022. Leeper was featured on the front page of the Camden Herald in October 1973 at age 19, having just completed the 2,000-mile trek of the Appalachian Trail, spending 143 days in the woods.

