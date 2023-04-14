Two adventurers with local ties are drilling and installing water pumps for the Bedik people in South East Senegal in West Africa.
Dwight Leeper of Camden and Sam Lowry, a summer resident of Rockport, have been traveling together for years. They bicycled the Alaska Highway in 1974 and sailed across the Atlantic in 2022. Leeper was featured on the front page of the Camden Herald in October 1973 at age 19, having just completed the 2,000-mile trek of the Appalachian Trail, spending 143 days in the woods.
Leeper is now 69 and Lowry 70, and instead of slowing down, they are working in West Africa where they saw a need for clean water for the local residents as well as a commitment from Senegal to help create better water access.
They are installing LifePumps, durable, low-maintenance hand pumps that go deeper than most similar equipment. In an area with a water shortage, this can be vital to providing for the needs of the community.
They have been working in villages in the Kédougou Region, where these new clean, helpful pumps replace situations where people were using open water, sometimes in dangerous or unsanitary conditions.
“Sam and I hatched this plan on his back porch in Rockport,” Leeper said.
Both men are Rotarians, Lowry with a club in Alabama and Leeper with the Rotary Club of West Chester, Pa., which agreed to be a sponsor for a global grant through the Rotary International Foundation. “In January 2021, the West Chester club was awarded a $131,215 global grant [which includes matching funds] for the project,” according to the club’s website.
The donation required a match and donations were made by others including The Camden Rotary Club and companies including Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.
“Portable water access is an increasing problem around the world,” Leeper said. “When Rotarians bring our projects to the world, we work as people to people, not governments nor institutions. In so doing, we serve in a unique manner, almost as diplomats or as a diplomatic mission for all. Rotary is best known for our global initiative to eradicate polio.”
He offered a little information about the people of Senegal: “They are generally a more conservative or traditional society, while at the same time having many modern conveniences like mobile phones. The environment is perhaps challenging, with rains from June through November, alternating with dry seasons where the temperatures in Kédougou rise to perhaps 105. Despite any adversities of poverty or the environment, without exception, the Senegalese go about their business with smiles and without complaint. We are still learning the political structure which parallels with a more traditional elder structure.”
They have been learning about the unique quality of the local culture.
“You will see a reference to the Bassari people quite often,” he said. “We have come to realize the people we are serving are the Bedik, speaking the Bedik language. We are awash in peoples and languages here: French, Wolof, Bedik and even a bit of Arabic.”
He went on to describe how his team has been received.
“The Senegalese, without exception, have welcomed us warmly and with great generosity.”
He noted an example of an exchange involving them obtaining bottled water, which they have to buy often while working in the heat.
“Our bodies are not as well adapted to the high heat and low humidity,” he said. “Jallow, our mechanic and driver, will often buy us water, and we ask to reimburse him. He responds that we bring the Senegalese water, he can afford to buy us a water.”
This is not Leeper’s first international project. Leeper has been to Pakistan two times to support their efforts to eradicate polio, as well as Nepal on a projects assessment and Haiti, supporting a school project. This is Lowry’s first experience with a humanitarian project through Rotary.
The Rotary Foundation of West Chester, Pa. maintains a 501c3 account to support the project. Tax deductible contributions may be made to the project through Rotary Club of West Chester, PO Box #743, West Chester, PA 19381-0743. For more info visit: westchesterrotary.us
Lowry is retired president and CEO of Simerics and he previously worked at NASA. He has a Ph.D. in engineering science. He is married to Kay Lowry.
Leeper is a retired Merrill Lynch financial advisor, and previously worked in advertising. He has a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He is married to Wendy Leeper.
For updates on the project follow it on Facebook at "LifePumps Deep Water Pumps for Senegal."
