Rockport is launching its inaugural Donut Festival the weekend of June 2-3, and there are still many ways to become involved.
The festival is an inspired celebration of Maine’s doughnut inventor, Captain Hanson Crockett Gregory, who claimed to have invented the doughnut we know today in 1847 while serving as a crew member aboard a schooner during his teen years.
Attendees will have a variety of food offerings to choose from with food trucks and a mobile bar, as well as the opportunity to participate in the Donut Dash 5k Fun Run, create doughnut art, and join in Saturday evening’s Block Party with DJ Deb.
The festival will coincide with National Donut Day and will provide plenty of entertainment for all ages. Nancy Albertson, an organizer of the events, encourages visitors to arrive early and stay late, as there will be many activities happening within a short amount of time.
Albertson said, “Events will take place at the harbor and Union Hall, as well as the library. Events will range from a cornhole tournament to a public art installation to a talk and an exhibit on the history of the donut hole.” She noted that the harbor park will be limited to foot-access for the duration of the festival.
The Rockport Donut Festival is still seeking volunteers for two-hour shifts, participants for the festival parade and sponsorships from local companies. More information and corresponding applications, as well as a full schedule of events, may be found at rockportmaine.gov.
The Camden Herald is a media sponsor for the event.