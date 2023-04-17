Community News

Rockport is launching its inaugural Donut Festival the weekend of June 2-3, and there are still many ways to become involved.

The festival is an inspired celebration of Maine’s doughnut inventor, Captain Hanson Crockett Gregory, who claimed to have invented the doughnut we know today in 1847 while serving as a crew member aboard a schooner during his teen years.

