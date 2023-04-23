Community News

Rockport Community Garden plots

Rockport Community Garden plots are available now.

The seed catalogs have been arriving in the mail daily now so that means it’s time to reserve a space at The Rockport Community Garden. This will be the third year that the gardens have been in operation under the direction of the Rockport Parks and Beautification Committee.

The gardens are located at the Marge Jones Community Recreation Fields on route 90 in Rockport. The plots are 10 feet by 15 feet and each gardener may sign up for a maximum of two plots. The area gets full sun during the day and there is ample parking immediately adjacent to the gardens, which is handy for people with limited mobility. There is also an excellent water supply in the garden.

Tags

Recommended for you