The seed catalogs have been arriving in the mail daily now so that means it’s time to reserve a space at The Rockport Community Garden. This will be the third year that the gardens have been in operation under the direction of the Rockport Parks and Beautification Committee.
The gardens are located at the Marge Jones Community Recreation Fields on route 90 in Rockport. The plots are 10 feet by 15 feet and each gardener may sign up for a maximum of two plots. The area gets full sun during the day and there is ample parking immediately adjacent to the gardens, which is handy for people with limited mobility. There is also an excellent water supply in the garden.
Plots are $25 each and preference is given to Rockport residents, but in this early phase all Knox County residents are welcome until space gets tight. Gardeners who had plots last year will have preference to keep those same plots this year.
For more information go to the town website at rockportmaine.gov, then go to the main menu and select “Governance.” Scroll down to see “Community Garden” and that will provide further information and the registration form information.
There is usually much activity going on at the Marge Jones facility during the summer so why not plant a garden and then stop by one of the fields and watch a little league game or play some tennis or basketball? It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outside with friends, family, and neighbors at a wonderful facility.