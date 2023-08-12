Community News

Spinnakers racing

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Scholarship Regatta on Aug. 19 will include a virtual attendance option to help raise funds for area youth sailing programs.

Partnering with the Sail, Power and Steam Museum, the RYC Scholarship Regatta will be held on Aug. 19 with boats from around the Midcoast. New this year is the opportunity for everyone to raise money, whether sailing in the regatta or not, with the addition of a “virtual” class. “We’re thrilled to be adding this option,” noted Patti Spaulding, Rockland Yacht Club vice commodore. “We know there are people who cannot race this year for one reason or another, and this gives them the chance to participate in the event and help raise funds for this important cause which gives area youth the opportunity to learn to sail while honing their skills in leadership, teamwork and an appreciation for the environment.”

