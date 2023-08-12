ROCKLAND — The Rockland Scholarship Regatta on Aug. 19 will include a virtual attendance option to help raise funds for area youth sailing programs.
Partnering with the Sail, Power and Steam Museum, the RYC Scholarship Regatta will be held on Aug. 19 with boats from around the Midcoast. New this year is the opportunity for everyone to raise money, whether sailing in the regatta or not, with the addition of a “virtual” class. “We’re thrilled to be adding this option,” noted Patti Spaulding, Rockland Yacht Club vice commodore. “We know there are people who cannot race this year for one reason or another, and this gives them the chance to participate in the event and help raise funds for this important cause which gives area youth the opportunity to learn to sail while honing their skills in leadership, teamwork and an appreciation for the environment.”
Virtual events made their debut during the pandemic, when traditional annual events were cancelled due to distancing requirements. While many events have gone back to “in-person”, the Scholarship Regatta Committee decided by adding a virtual class, everyone — whether sailors or not — could participate in the regatta along with those who will be on the water. Each participating boat in the regatta is encouraged to raise money via a crowd funding online team campaign (GoFundMe.com). Now, whether participants have a boat or not, they can still gather a “crew” to help raise money for youth boating scholarships.
It’s easy!
Complete instructions on how to set up your virtual sailing campaign and examples of others are available on the Sail, Power & Steam’s website at sailpowersteammuseum.org/regatta-team-directions.html. This explains how GoFundMe.com has made it easy to raise money for non-profits. Three teams have joined the virtual class for the Rockland Scholarship Regatta. The organizing committee is hoping more will join.
Prizes for top fundraisers
Similar to the standard race classes, there will be awards for top fundraisers. Those top funders will receive merchandise, gift certificates and regatta wear.
There’s still time to register for the Rockland Scholarship Regatta
The annual Rockland Scholarship Regatta will be held Saturday, Aug. 19. Participants will gather at the Rockland Yacht Club at 10 a.m. for a Skippers’ Meeting. The event will include spinnaker, non-spinnaker and one-design classes. An After-Party and Awards Ceremony will follow the race at the Sail, Power and Steam Museum tent overlooking Rockland Harbor, with beer, wine, dinners and more. Start by registering to sail on Regattaman.com or participate virtually via your GoFundMe campaign.
Special thanks to our generous sponsors, including: Epifanes, The Landings Marina, Fiori Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Bohndell Sails & Rigging, Ocean Pursuits, Gemini Marine Canvas, Midcoast Marine Electronics, Rockland Marine Corp., Liberator Brewing, Front Street Shipyard, Allagash Brewing, Wymans. Other supporters include: BixbyChocolate, Hamilton Marine, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors and the Maine Windjammer Association.