Community News

Back Cove Yacht donation

Jason Constantine, president of Back Cove Yachts, presents a check for Rockland Rotary's Inclusive Playground Project to Club President Tena Wallace (left) and Rotarian Susan Page (right) for $2,500.

ROCKLAND — On Friday, June 6, the Rockland Rotary Club received a $2,500 donation from Back Cove Yachts for their Inclusive Playground Project.

