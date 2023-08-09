Community News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library is very pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from The Maine State Library and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development as part of the more than $1.7 million in Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan “Remote Work through Libraries” initiative.

The library is one of thirty-nine public libraries across the state which received funding to be used over the next three years to establish or expand services for Maine’s remote workforce. This includes targeted resources, services, and physical space to support remote and hybrid workers, as well as business owners and entrepreneurs.

Recommended for you