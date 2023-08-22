Community News

Diane Sternberg

Diane Sternberg, Trekkers Training Director.

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Diane Sternberg, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Drawing from the effective techniques that Trekkers uses in its youth programming, this workshop will explore the benefits of building intentional relationships. Close connections with people of all ages provide a support system that encourages individuals to grow, learn and explore new possibilities. The workshop will examine the types of relationships people need to thrive and boost our energy by engaging in activities that will help build new relationships.

