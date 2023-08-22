ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Diane Sternberg, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Drawing from the effective techniques that Trekkers uses in its youth programming, this workshop will explore the benefits of building intentional relationships. Close connections with people of all ages provide a support system that encourages individuals to grow, learn and explore new possibilities. The workshop will examine the types of relationships people need to thrive and boost our energy by engaging in activities that will help build new relationships.
For 29 years, Trekkers has been cultivating the inherent strengths of young people through the power of long-term mentoring relationships. Trekkers utilizes outdoor, experiential and travel-based education to connect young people to their communities, raise aspirations and strengthen resiliency. Diane Sternberg works with the Trekkers Training Institute to provide training and coaching to other youth serving professionals rooted in Trekkers' best practices and programming principles.
This event is part of Recharge Rockland’s event series, co-sponsored with the Rockland Public Library, titled “The Energy of Everything!” This is a mini speaker series exploring energy in its different forms: energy through history, energy in relationships, and Maine’s energy future. Recharge Rockland is the City of Rockland’s energy efficiency outreach program, getting the word out to the community about state and federal incentives available for energy efficiency and electrification. Information from Recharge Rockland about current incentives will be available at each speaker event. To learn more about Recharge Rockland, visit rocklandmaine.gov/rechargerockland.
This event will take place exclusively in the library’s Community Room; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, please email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.