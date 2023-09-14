Community News

Rockland double house

One of Rockland's double houses.

The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage you to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.

Can you find this example of a double house?

