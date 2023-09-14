The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage you to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Can you find this example of a double house?
There are many examples of double houses in Rockland. They were very popular because affordable housing was difficult to find, even before and after the Civil War. When the Rockland Rockport Lime Company recruited workers to work in the quarries or kilns, they did not provide housing, instead handing out lists of boarding houses. Brothers, or fathers and sons, realized they could move out of the boarding houses by building affordable double houses. Double houses required one lot, one floor plan (each side is a mirror image of the other), one roof and a common wall which helped with heating. Each side was owned separately. This arrangement was popular for families when husbands went to sea. Double houses were most often built as Capes, and are also found as Federal-style houses. In later years, business partners built elaborate Queen Anne double houses.
Congratulations to last month’s winner, Gordon Page, who correctly identified the terracotta tiles on the Strand Theatre at 345 Main St. To enter this month’s contest, email the building’s address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 p.m. on 29 September 2023. A correct answer will be drawn from a hat, and the winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes to the Strand Theatre. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.