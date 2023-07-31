Rockland District High School Class of 1978 reunion Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The Rockland District High School Class of 1978 will be holding their 45th reunion on Aug. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Club on Rankin Street.Anyone who has not registered but would like to attend should contact Susan Marckoon Jones at susan_jones_mvhs@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists