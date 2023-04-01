ROCKPORT – Starting May 10, Maine Coast Heritage Trust in collaboration with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a six-month session of Kids Can Grow, a program introducing families with children between the ages of seven and 12 to growing vegetables for healthy eating. Families will receive materials — lumber, soil, nails, seeds and seedlings — to build their own raised beds at home and will be assigned a garden mentor to provide inspiration and assistance with their home garden bed once a month. Kids and adults will learn the basics together in six monthly group classes at the preserve’s gardens and practice their skills in their own 3- x 5-foot raised bed gardens at home.
The program will begin with an orientation for the adult family members Wednesday, May 10 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West St. in Rockport. MCHT staff and Master Gardener volunteers will lead a series of six monthly group classes from 4 to 6 p.m. at Erickson Fields. The first class will be on Wednesday, May 17. The following classes will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, June through October.
The fee to participate in the program is $60. Financial assistance is available on a sliding scale. Space is limited. Registration is recommended by Monday, May 8. For more information and to register, visit aldermere.org/kids-can-grow, call 236-2739 or email aldermere@mcht.org
Erickson Fields is a preserve of MCHT, a statewide land conservation organization. More information about MCHT and its community programs is available online at mcht.org.