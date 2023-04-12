Registration is now open for two Summer Ecology Camps, a joint program between Merryspring Nature Center and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District. Summer Ecology Camps offer outdoor nature experiences for young children. Through gardening, games, experiments, and observation, campers enjoy an introduction to ecology and the natural world in these half-day camps. Both weeks of camp allow developing minds to get up-close and personal with the plants, insects, animals, and natural systems in their Maine backyards. Both camps will be held at Merryspring Nature Center, at 30 Conway Road in Camden. Registration is required for both camps.
Eco-Explorers camp, meant for students ages 7 to 9, will take place between June 26-30, from 8:45 a.m. to noon and costs $120 per camper. Little Sprouts, meant for students ages 4 to 6, will take place between July 10-14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $100 per camper. Both weeks of camp include the cost of daily themed snacks. Financial aid is offered, with information offered upon request.
Merryspring is a community nature center offering walking trails, cultivated gardens, wildlife, and ecology and horticulture educational programs all year round. Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is a non-regulatory community leader that responds to local natural resource issues. Its mission is to provide assistance in the conservation of soil and water resources for our community through proactive efforts, actions, and education.