ROCKLAND — The American Red Cross of Northern New England and the Camden, Rockland and Rockport Fire Departments are offering free smoke alarm installations for area residents in need during a “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety event on Saturday, April 1.
“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Executive Director Sophie Piconi, Central and Midcoast Maine Chapter. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with our local fire departments to help ensure Camden, Rockland and Rockport residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”
Residents who need assistance can register at redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE for a 30-minute home fire safety and alarm installation visit. Volunteers and firefighters will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.
Maine event part of a national campaign
Local “Sound the Alarm” events like this one in Camden, Rockland and Rockport are a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,505 lives since launching in October 2014. Locally, the Red Cross of Northern New England and community partners have installed 17,638 free smoke alarms and made 5,593 households safer across Maine since 2014.
This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations and regional partners. You can also help by donating to the Red Cross at redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.