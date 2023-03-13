Community News

Red Cross.jpg

ROCKLAND — The American Red Cross of Northern New England and the Camden, Rockland and Rockport Fire Departments are offering free smoke alarm installations for area residents in need during a “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety event on Saturday, April 1.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Executive Director Sophie Piconi, Central and Midcoast Maine Chapter. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with our local fire departments to help ensure Camden, Rockland and Rockport residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

