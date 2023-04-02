Community News

CAMDEN — On April 1, American Red Cross of Northern New England volunteers and staffers alongside the Camden, Rockport and Rockland Fire Departments installed 168 free smoke alarms for families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event throughout Camden, Rockport and Rockland.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported today’s Sound the Alarm event to help keep our neighbors safe from home fires,” said Sophi Piconi, Red Cross Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter executive director. “Home fires are a constant threat in our community, accounting for most of our disaster responses. Today’s efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

Recommended for you