Community News

Margie Placides receives DAISY Award

Pictured is Quarry Hill’s Margie Placides, RN (center), who was recently nominated for the prestigious DAISY Award, in recognition of her extraordinary work as a nurse. Presenting the award were members of the Coastal Healthcare Alliance leadership team, including (left) Denise Needham, PharmD, president; and Center Chief Nursing Officer, Ellen Leone, RN, MSN.

CAMDEN — Care team members at Quarry Hill gathered on Aug. 21, 2023, to celebrate DAISY Award nominee, Margie Placides, RN.

Margie was nominated by a nurse colleague at Quarry Hill, who praised Margie for her teamwork and caring ways. “Margie is often found beside a coworker, helping any way she can, with a smile on her face. She inspires staff to be more cooperative and part of this team. Residents, staff and families adore her. She is dedicated to her job and her responsibilities. Margie uplifts morale in this facility and I'm so excited and pleased to nominate her for the DAISY Award.”

