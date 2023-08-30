Pictured is Quarry Hill’s Margie Placides, RN (center), who was recently nominated for the prestigious DAISY Award, in recognition of her extraordinary work as a nurse. Presenting the award were members of the Coastal Healthcare Alliance leadership team, including (left) Denise Needham, PharmD, president; and Center Chief Nursing Officer, Ellen Leone, RN, MSN.
CAMDEN — Care team members at Quarry Hill gathered on Aug. 21, 2023, to celebrate DAISY Award nominee, Margie Placides, RN.
Margie was nominated by a nurse colleague at Quarry Hill, who praised Margie for her teamwork and caring ways. “Margie is often found beside a coworker, helping any way she can, with a smile on her face. She inspires staff to be more cooperative and part of this team. Residents, staff and families adore her. She is dedicated to her job and her responsibilities. Margie uplifts morale in this facility and I'm so excited and pleased to nominate her for the DAISY Award.”
The DAISY Award recognizes nurses for their clinical skill, especially their compassionate care, and for exemplifying the kind of nurse Quarry Hill residents, their families and our care team members see as an outstanding role model. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died from complications of the autoimmune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP) at the age of 33. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
The entire care team at Quarry Hill applauds Margie for this well-deserved honor.