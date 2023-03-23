Pride flag mystery
Local residents have noticed that the pride and inclusion flag keeps disappearing from the façade of the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ on Main Street. When reached for comment, Pastor Nancy Duncan said the church council would provide a statement next week, “In the meantime, know that our commitment to LGBTQ folks is unwavering.”
Rachel Genthner, a life-long Waldoboro resident who identifies as a transgender lesbian, is calling attention via her social media to the possible theft, or repeated theft, of the flag. She says that Broad Bay Church is the only fully welcoming and inclusive church in town, and one that does invaluable work for the community. Those who might steal from a house of worship may not realize that they may be taking money that would otherwise go to help feed the hungry in town, or help with heat, because it all impacts what a small church may be able to do. She is hoping the pride flag will be returned to the church.
In recent years, Genthner has tried to advocate for understanding and acceptance for herself and the LGBTQA+ community. She reminds others that “We’re all God’s children.” She says she has felt unwelcome at a couple of the churches and businesses in town, and fears for the health and well-being of others who are discriminated against in a similar fashion. Everyone should be able to live their truth. She has spoken to the school board and she has turned her Jeep into a conversation piece in hopes that people ultimately understand her humanity.
Also at Broad Bay Church, organ restoration is underway with Wallace and Company Pipe Organ builders. The process is expected to take about two months.
June elections
Voters in Waldoboro, Bremen, Friendship, Washington, and Louds Island will elect a new State Representative on June 13. The two major parties have until March 31 to put forward a candidate, while unenrolled candidates have until then to collect signatures to get their name on the ballot. Write-in candidates have until April 7 at 5 p.m. to declare.
June elections tend to draw fewer voters, which is peculiar considering that local elections have more direct impact. In a sense, each vote matters more. It may not be the flashy, ad-driven politics of national and statewide elections, but involves local ordinances, budgets and how much people pay in real estate taxes.
Just like November elections, residents may vote in person or absentee, which is a very easy process of calling the town office, walking in, or requesting online.
Upcoming Events
A Soup Suppah will be held Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Charles C. Lilly Post 149, 181 Jefferson St. There will be soups and chowder, along with salad, biscuits, cornbread, crackers and more. The cost is $10 for adults, and $6 for children under nine. Proceeds from the event benefit community projects, education, and scholarship programs.
The Violettes, a family country gospel group, will have a concert at the Word of Life Church on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but attendees are welcome to give a love offering if they wish. Guests are also welcome to come with a dish to share at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck prior to the music. Word of Life is at 41 Old Route One, just off Main Street in the village.
Kid Hugging Days happen every Sunday through the end of April at Copper Tail Farm, 293 Genthner Road. The cost is $20 per person for an hour of cuddling baby goats, and reservations can be made on eventbright.com by searching Copper Tail Farm.
The Waldo Theatre has events pretty much every weekend, so be sure to sign up for their newsletter and follow it on social media. Friday at 7 p.m. is “Dark Nights Golden Days” a screening of the Oshima Brothers’ film. NOW More than Ever: Women Taking Power is a day of films starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Then on Sunday, LCTV and the Waldo have the last in their cabin fever reliever series with Fingers Pickers Five – Denny Breau & Friends, starting at 2 p.m.
Moody’s Diner has reopened and is getting ready for Founders Days from April 3-6. There will be 25 percent off the entire menu, giveaways, as well as some specials at Moody’s Gifts.
Waldoborough 250th
The festivities have now expanded to include Friday, June 16, ahead of the main events on June 17 and 18. Several new sponsorships have come in: Medomak Design, Northeast Transport, Camden National Bank, Moose Crossing Garden Center, Mike’s Auto, Ralph’s Homes, and the Watts Hall Band. There is still time to reach out to John Blodget at (207) 790-1307 to get on board.