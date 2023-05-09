THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society is excited to announce its annual Kid's Day event, a fun-filled day of activities and learning opportunities for children of all ages. The event is part of National Be Kind to Animals Week and will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 12–3 p.m. in the shelter's community room and, weather pending, outside too.
Kid's Day is an event that aims to teach children about animal welfare and the importance of being kind to all creatures. This year, the shelter has planned various activities and events that will keep children entertained and engaged. Activities include but are not limited to face painting, letter writing to help pets get adopted, a special Mother's Day craft, making blankets for foster kittens and even more crafts and games.
In addition to the fun activities, children can meet and interact with some of the shelter's adorable furry residents and local farm animals. This will be an excellent opportunity for children to learn about responsible pet ownership, the importance of spaying and neutering and how they can help animals in need.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating National Be Kind to Animals Week with our annual Kid's Day event," said Kasey Bielecki, marketing and PR manager at Pope Memorial Humane Society. "It's a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about animal welfare and responsible pet ownership while having fun at the same time. We hope that this event will inspire children to be kind to animals and to become advocates for animal welfare in their communities."
The event is free and open to the public, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks are being provided by Shepard Storage and Shepard Auto.
For more information about Kid's Day or Pope Memorial Humane Society, please visit the website at popehumane.org.