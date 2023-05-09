Community News

THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society is excited to announce its annual Kid's Day event, a fun-filled day of activities and learning opportunities for children of all ages. The event is part of National Be Kind to Animals Week and will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 12–3 p.m. in the shelter's community room and, weather pending, outside too.

Kid's Day is an event that aims to teach children about animal welfare and the importance of being kind to all creatures. This year, the shelter has planned various activities and events that will keep children entertained and engaged. Activities include but are not limited to face painting, letter writing to help pets get adopted, a special Mother's Day craft, making blankets for foster kittens and even more crafts and games.

