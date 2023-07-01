WARREN — Pope Memorial Humane Society proudly presents their third-annual Bark + Brew in the Barn. This exciting event takes place on Saturday, July 8, at the picturesque Harmony Hill Farm in Warren.
Bark + Brew in the Barn promises a combination of delicious food, refreshing beverages, live music, exciting games and adorable puppies.
Food enthusiasts will discover offerings from local favorites. Uproot Pie Co., Brother Shucker, The Causeway Restaurant and Ruckus Donuts will serve their signature dishes, from pizza to freshly shucked oysters.
To complement the food, a curated bar will be stocked with an array of drinks provided by Après Seltzer, Cellardoor Winery, Freedom's Edge Cider, Lake St. George Brewing and Rock Harbor Brewing. Whether attendees prefer seltzer, wine, cider, or a handcrafted beer, the beverage offerings will not disappoint.
Bark + Brew in the Barn is more than just food and drink. It is an evening of entertainment and enjoyment for the 21+ crowd.
Attendees can participate in various lawn games, showcase their skills and compete with friends and family. There will be live music from The Right Track Band as well.
For those seeking a relaxing and heartwarming experience, the event will feature a campfire where attendees can toast homemade marshmallows.
Attendees can also cuddle and play with ten adorable puppies available for adoption. It's a chance to find a forever friend while experiencing the joy of puppy snuggles.
Beyond the festivities, Bark + Brew in the Barn's primary goal is to impact the lives of homeless pets positively. All event proceeds will go towards the PMHS Sherman Medical Fund, providing much-needed medical care for homeless pets in need.
By attending Bark + Brew in the Barn, guests will have a fantastic time and contribute to a worthy cause.