Community News

Lincolnville Community Library

Lincolnville Community Library will host its annual plant sale Saturday, May 20.

Lincolnville Community Library, at 208 Main St. will host its annual plant sale Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preordered geraniums and a selection of shrubs are part of the library's sale. Order deadline for those items is Wednesday, May 10, with pickup on sale day, May 20.

Shrubs available include Black haw viburnum, Red elderberry, Dolgo crabapple, Black chokeberry, Nannyberry Viburnum, Pagoda Dogwood, Hamamelis virginiana, and Hamamelis vernalis. The geraniums, raised locally in a choice of red, white or pink, come in 4-inch pots for $5 each. The hardy, native shrubs, also raised locally, come as 2- to 4-foot bare root stock for $10 each.

Tags

Recommended for you