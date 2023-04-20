Lincolnville Community Library, at 208 Main St. will host its annual plant sale Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preordered geraniums and a selection of shrubs are part of the library's sale. Order deadline for those items is Wednesday, May 10, with pickup on sale day, May 20.
Shrubs available include Black haw viburnum, Red elderberry, Dolgo crabapple, Black chokeberry, Nannyberry Viburnum, Pagoda Dogwood, Hamamelis virginiana, and Hamamelis vernalis. The geraniums, raised locally in a choice of red, white or pink, come in 4-inch pots for $5 each. The hardy, native shrubs, also raised locally, come as 2- to 4-foot bare root stock for $10 each.
On the day of the sale, shoppers will find a variety of hardy perennials raised in the library gardens, including bachelor button, hardy geraniums, lilies, bearded iris, evening primrose, sedum, lilacs, diervilla, and more. Most of these plants are native, chosen for their adaptability to the local climate and reduced requirements for water, pesticides and fertilizer. Native plants can also support a variety of pollinators by providing shelter and foods such as nectar, pollen, seeds and insects.
The sale will also include plants and annual flower and vegetable seedlings donated from local home gardeners.
All proceeds from this sale will benefit the library. For more information and to preorder geraniums, trees and shrubs, please email questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org or call 706-3896 and leave a message with your phone number and order.