Community News

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA’s Child Care Program has been awarded $54,500 from the Maine Child Care Infrastructure Grant Program by the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services. The purpose of this award is to support the critical community need to expand the number of high-quality child care spots for up to 20 infants and young toddlers at the Lily Pond Infant Care Center on the Rockport campus.

The Y’s licensed child care program provides quality care for families with children ages six weeks to five years of age at two locations in Rockport and Rockland. “Currently, at both locations we have a combined wait list of 80 infants and young toddlers. Families in our community are struggling to find quality care for their young children and this lack of child care is preventing parents from returning to the workforce. This funding makes it possible for us to accommodate a growing waitlist of families, increase access to affordable, quality childcare, and help parents return to the workforce,” says Whitney Files, Penobscot Bay YMCA CEO.

Recommended for you