ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA’s Child Care Program has been awarded $54,500 from the Maine Child Care Infrastructure Grant Program by the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services. The purpose of this award is to support the critical community need to expand the number of high-quality child care spots for up to 20 infants and young toddlers at the Lily Pond Infant Care Center on the Rockport campus.
The Y’s licensed child care program provides quality care for families with children ages six weeks to five years of age at two locations in Rockport and Rockland. “Currently, at both locations we have a combined wait list of 80 infants and young toddlers. Families in our community are struggling to find quality care for their young children and this lack of child care is preventing parents from returning to the workforce. This funding makes it possible for us to accommodate a growing waitlist of families, increase access to affordable, quality childcare, and help parents return to the workforce,” says Whitney Files, Penobscot Bay YMCA CEO.
The renovation of the Lily Pond building requires new floors, kitchen, doors, paint and bathroom fixtures. In addition, heat pumps and a generator will be installed to ensure the indoor temperatures required by licensing are maintained, as well as allowing the building to stay open during a power outage. The inside space will be thoughtfully prepared for infants and toddlers with age-appropriate furnishings and materials. It will be held to the high NAEYC and QRIS standards. There will be two classrooms, a quiet napping room and a kitchen with space for children to do sensory exploration. The outside space will have shade structures and the latest infant/toddler outdoor play equipment. The play space has trees and grass so children can safely explore nature.
As the largest provider of child care in the county, the Y’s two child care centers in Rockland and Rockport hold a 5 Star rating on Maine’s quality rating system, QRIS, and are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The Y accepts DHHS subsidy and also offers financial assistance to families who do not qualify for DHHS, making it an inclusive and accessible program. The expansion of child care offerings will help to better serve families with young children, while also continuing their long tradition of offering the highest quality of care.
The Y is for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s Child Care Campaign for infants and little toddlers or to make a donation to ensure the program remains affordable to all, please contact the Y at 236.3375 or visit penbayymca.org.