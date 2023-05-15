The Penobscot Bay YMCA is kicking off its 2023 fundraising campaign for child care with a festive event on Saturday, June 3 at Pascal Hall in Rockport. As part of its efforts to expand early child care opportunities for working families in the Midcoast, the Y is throwing a party with appetizers, drinks, and live music from local cover band, Minivan Carpool.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25 and proceeds will support renovations and operational costs for the new Lily Pond Infant Center, which will expand the YMCA’s Early Child Care program by 20%.
The child care crisis in Maine has been compounded by the pandemic and inflation, causing many centers to close down or to reduce the number of open classrooms. The Y is the largest provider of child care in Knox County, providing 100 children, ages 6 weeks old to 5 years of age, with quality care.
To support equitable access, the Y accepts DHHS subsidies and recently launched a child care financial assistance program for working families who do not qualify for DHHS support. In response to the escalating child care crisis and long waitlists, the Y launched fundraising efforts in fall 2022 and began renovations on the Lily Pond Center this winter.
“We operate licensed, accredited child care centers in Rockland and Rockport that have earned the highest quality level ratings available in the state, and we have an incredible team of caring, professional teachers who provide a creative, safe, and fun place for children to make friends, learn and grow,” said CEO Whitney Files. “As wages and operating expenses continue to rise, we are relying on our generous and caring community to help underwrite the costs of infant and toddler care so that we can serve local families. 'Childcare workers are the workforce behind the workforce.' When we can serve more children at the Y, we are helping local businesses, schools and nonprofits to keep their doors open, too!”