Community News

The Penobscot Bay YMCA is kicking off its 2023 fundraising campaign for child care with a festive event on Saturday, June 3 at Pascal Hall in Rockport. As part of its efforts to expand early child care opportunities for working families in the Midcoast, the Y is throwing a party with appetizers, drinks, and live music from local cover band, Minivan Carpool.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25 and proceeds will support renovations and operational costs for the new Lily Pond Infant Center, which will expand the YMCA’s Early Child Care program by 20%.