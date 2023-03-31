ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA will hold its 24th annual Boat Auction at the Y in Rockport, Saturday, May 20. This major fundraising event helps keep the cost of summer camp affordable to all participants, including scholarships for those families who need it the most.
This year’s auction will feature auctioneer John Bottero along with a yard sale, summer silent auction, paddleboard raffle, and concessions provided by the Sailfish Swim Team. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m., Boat Auction registration will begin a 9:30 a.m. and the auction will start at 10:30 a.m.
There’s still time to donate boats of all types — sail, power, dinghy, kayak, canoe, skiffs, rowing shells, surf boards and old sails that individuals would like to donate as a tax write-off. Someone from the Y will stop by and make sure it is suitable and arrange for transportation at no expense to the donor. Boat owners can claim the selling price as a tax deduction.
The Y is accepting yard sale items including nautical items, clothing, housewares, toys, and furniture such as end tables, chairs, and benches. Due to limited storage, items such as couches, loveseats, mattresses, beds, or heavy furniture cannot be accepted. For the yard sale item drop off schedules, please go to penbayymca.org.
For more information call Marcia Roberts, director of development at the Y at 236-3375, ext. 209.