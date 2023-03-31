Community News

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA will hold its 24th annual Boat Auction at the Y in Rockport, Saturday, May 20. This major fundraising event helps keep the cost of summer camp affordable to all participants, including scholarships for those families who need it the most.

This year’s auction will feature auctioneer John Bottero along with a yard sale, summer silent auction, paddleboard raffle, and concessions provided by the Sailfish Swim Team. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m., Boat Auction registration will begin a 9:30 a.m. and the auction will start at 10:30 a.m.

