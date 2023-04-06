ROCKLAND — Penobscot Bay Language School welcomes back youth day camps to the spring and summer schedules! The return of the youth culture camp program kicks off with a two-day camp during spring school vacation with a program entitled “Spanish: One Language–Many Cultures.” Camp dates are Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18. The two-day camp will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on each day.
“Spanish: One Language–Many Cultures” explores the world's second most common (natively spoken) language, and the vast cultural diversity that spans the globe through this common tongue. Youth campers will learn basic Spanish words and expressions through a dynamic immersive program taught by skilled instructors and local members of the Spanish speaking community. PBLS’ Youth Culture Camp program combines language lessons, art, cooking, storytelling, music and dance to paint a broad picture of cultural diversity and ethnic heritage.
Youth campers ages eight to 10 (third to fifth grade) will learn about Spanish language and culture during day one of camp and will be introduced to the colonial influences of the language superimposed over much of what we now call Latin America. Day two will be focused on Mexican language and culture, including the global influence of Nahuatl (the language of the Aztec) and its influence beyond the impact on modern Spanish language (and postcolonial culture).
Visit penobscot.us, email daria@penobscot.us or call (207) 594-1084 (ask for Daria) for more information about registration, pricing and program details.