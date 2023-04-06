Community News

Penobscot Bay Language School culture camp poster

ROCKLAND — Penobscot Bay Language School welcomes back youth day camps to the spring and summer schedules! The return of the youth culture camp program kicks off with a two-day camp during spring school vacation with a program entitled “Spanish: One Language–Many Cultures.” Camp dates are Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18. The two-day camp will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on each day.

“Spanish: One Language–Many Cultures” explores the world's second most common (natively spoken) language, and the vast cultural diversity that spans the globe through this common tongue. Youth campers will learn basic Spanish words and expressions through a dynamic immersive program taught by skilled instructors and local members of the Spanish speaking community. PBLS’ Youth Culture Camp program combines language lessons, art, cooking, storytelling, music and dance to paint a broad picture of cultural diversity and ethnic heritage.

