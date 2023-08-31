Community News

Katherine Holm wins DAISY Award

DAISY Award winner Katherine Holm, RN, Emergency Department nurse, stands with PBMC and WCGH Chief Nursing Officer Ellen Leone, RN, left, and PBMC and WCGH President Denise Needham, PharmD, after receiving her award during the DAISY and Sunshine Awards ceremony on Monday, Aug. 22, at PBMC.

ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center care team members were honored with nursing awards during a ceremony held Monday, Aug. 21, on the hospital campus. The ceremony was the first in-person awards event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katherine Holm, RN, a PBMC Emergency Department nurse, was the winner of the DAISY Award. She was nominated by fellow team member Donna Kessler, RN, Emergency Department tech II. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. It is run as a way to thank nurses for the care and kindness they provide.

