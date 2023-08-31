DAISY Award winner Katherine Holm, RN, Emergency Department nurse, stands with PBMC and WCGH Chief Nursing Officer Ellen Leone, RN, left, and PBMC and WCGH President Denise Needham, PharmD, after receiving her award during the DAISY and Sunshine Awards ceremony on Monday, Aug. 22, at PBMC.
ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center care team members were honored with nursing awards during a ceremony held Monday, Aug. 21, on the hospital campus. The ceremony was the first in-person awards event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katherine Holm, RN, a PBMC Emergency Department nurse, was the winner of the DAISY Award. She was nominated by fellow team member Donna Kessler, RN, Emergency Department tech II. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. It is run as a way to thank nurses for the care and kindness they provide.
Holm began her career as a nurse in June of 2013 when she was hired to the Med/Surg unit in a new graduate position. A year later, she moved to the ED and has been there for the past nine years.
“I have seen her in many critical situations where she was calm, focused and used skills that she learned to provide the best care for patients,” said Suzanne Brown, RN, Emergency Department manager. “She knows how to steer the ship, give direction in a mindful way and ensure patient care is the number one priority in the department.”
Additional DAISY Award nominees include Suzanne Brown, RN, ED manager; Lindsay Geyer, RN, clinical supervisor; Trisha Martin, RN, Cancer Care nurse; Heather Russell, RN, Birthing Center nurse; Charlotte Strong-Ames, RN, Endoscopy nurse; Madelyn Young, RN, Birthing Center nurse; Sarah Lewis, RN, ED nurse; Elizabeth Simmons, RN, Birthing Center nurse; Rebecca Taber, RN, Special Care Unit nurse; and Margie Placides, RN, Quarry Hill nurse.
PBMC Emergency Department tech Cynthia Carter was the winner of the Sunshine Award, given to a clinical team member who supports patient care and for the extraordinary contributions they make every day in the lives of our patients and families.
Carter has been with PBMC since May of 2021, and has spent all of her career in the ED.
Additional Sunshine Award nominees include Mickayla Hitz, ED tech; Shannon Long, mental health tech, PARC Unit; and Tammy O’Brien, unit clerk, PARC unit.