Community News

PBMC/AIO partnership

PBMC Community Health Program Coordinator Keelia Liptak-Jay (left) gathers food with AIO Food & Energy Assistance Executive Director Joe Ryan.

ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center is pleased to announce a new partnership with Area Interfaith Outreach Food & Energy Assistance that will enhance and expand the hospital’s food insecurity program.

In early March, AIO began supplying all of the shelf-stable food items needed for the hospital’s “Help Yourself Shelves,” located inside Walk-in Care at 22 White St. in Rockland and the second floor of the Beebe Health Center on the PBMC campus. The shelves are conspicuously placed and everyone is welcome to take items from them.

