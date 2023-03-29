ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center is pleased to announce a new partnership with Area Interfaith Outreach Food & Energy Assistance that will enhance and expand the hospital’s food insecurity program.
In early March, AIO began supplying all of the shelf-stable food items needed for the hospital’s “Help Yourself Shelves,” located inside Walk-in Care at 22 White St. in Rockland and the second floor of the Beebe Health Center on the PBMC campus. The shelves are conspicuously placed and everyone is welcome to take items from them.
“AIO is very excited about this opportunity to extend our collaboration efforts with Pen Bay Medical Center,” said Joe Ryan, executive director of AIO Food & Energy Assistance. “Food assistance at the hospital meets an immediate need and provides an invitation to learn about AIO’s programs, including food, diapers, and fuel assistance. Meeting people where they are and when they need a little help is the foundation of our services.”
PBMC was able to set up the food pantry shelves last year thanks to grant funding from the Good Shepherd Food Bank. This new partnership with AIO ensures the shelves will remain stocked and will allow the program to expand into other practices.
“With this partnership, we are planning to expand from two to four locations in Knox County this year,” said Deidre Dority, a member of PBMC’s Community Health team and the hospital’s food insecurity champion. “We’re delighted to partner with AIO and their team.”
Jemma Penberthy, director of community health at PBMC and Waldo County General Hospital, said “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with AIO Food Pantry to help us deliver more shelf-stable, nutrient dense food to our community members. AIO is incredibly respected in our Knox County community, and they do a tremendous amount to help care for our community members.”