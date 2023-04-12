Community News

ROCKLAND — Penobscot Bay Language School welcomes back Spanish instructor Billy Smith and Executive Director Jared McCannell from a recent trip to southern Spain. They bring back new recipes, cookware and ingredients to share with the school’s Cultural Kitchen program. Aside from eating their way around Andalucía, they spent the time setting up a new sister school arrangement with Instituto Picasso, a small language school in the historic Mediterranean port city of Málaga!

Join PBLS staff and volunteers on Wednesday, April 19 for an authentic taste of Spain’s most celebrated dish – Paella! The meal will include generous portions of this saffron infused rice dish, with vegetables, shellfish and chicken. Vegetarian paella will also be served, made in the same tradition, along with a few surprise dishes that everyone can enjoy (with vegan and vegetarian options aplenty!).

