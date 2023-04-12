ROCKLAND — Penobscot Bay Language School welcomes back Spanish instructor Billy Smith and Executive Director Jared McCannell from a recent trip to southern Spain. They bring back new recipes, cookware and ingredients to share with the school’s Cultural Kitchen program. Aside from eating their way around Andalucía, they spent the time setting up a new sister school arrangement with Instituto Picasso, a small language school in the historic Mediterranean port city of Málaga!
Join PBLS staff and volunteers on Wednesday, April 19 for an authentic taste of Spain’s most celebrated dish – Paella! The meal will include generous portions of this saffron infused rice dish, with vegetables, shellfish and chicken. Vegetarian paella will also be served, made in the same tradition, along with a few surprise dishes that everyone can enjoy (with vegan and vegetarian options aplenty!).
Guests are invited to stay for a short but exciting presentation about PBLS’ recent successes in Spain, setting up a new sister school arrangement with the celebrated Instituto Picasso (Spanish Language School) The intention of this outreach was to develop a new immersion opportunity for PBLS students and supporters. Learn about the substantial discount extended to PBLS supporters for all programs at our new Spanish sister school! Program details will be posted at penobscot.us soon! Travel alone or go with a group of other PBLS students and staff, either way, you can save money, learn Spanish in an immersive environment, and come home with a new command of the second-most commonly (natively) spoken language in the world.
Penobscot Bay Language School supports total immersion learning, something that is not always accessible in Midcoast Maine. They are building a network of partnering schools around the world; and with contacts already established in Spain and Japan, the school is off to a great start in making international enrichment travel an achievable goal for anyone in the Midcoast region!
Visit penobscot.us or call (207) 594-1084 for details about the April 19 Paella Night and/or the new sister school arrangement with Instituto Picasso in Málaga, Spain.