Community News

Pen Bay Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo 2022.

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business and Community Expo Tuesday, March 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Samoset Resort. The event is free and open to the public. Close to one hundred local businesses and organizations will be on display to share information and answer questions.

Visitors can talk with knowledgeable representatives from the professional service sector, health and wellness, home improvement, hospitality, education, area festivals, non-profits, retail establishments and more. Visit the Chamber’s website at penbaychamber.com/business-expo to see a full listing of our participating exhibitors.