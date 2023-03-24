ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business and Community Expo Tuesday, March 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Samoset Resort. The event is free and open to the public. Close to one hundred local businesses and organizations will be on display to share information and answer questions.
Visitors can talk with knowledgeable representatives from the professional service sector, health and wellness, home improvement, hospitality, education, area festivals, non-profits, retail establishments and more. Visit the Chamber’s website at penbaychamber.com/business-expo to see a full listing of our participating exhibitors.
For those who are looking for work, the Expo will feature more than 40 exhibitors who are currently hiring. To aid in this endeavor, the Chamber is setting up a Networking and Career Corner that will be available for conversations, interviews and completion of job applications.
Eric Belley, the Chamber’s president and CEO said, “We encourage people to attend whether they are residents, business people, folks looking for job opportunities, or all of the above. Our exhibitors represent a wide array of for-profit and nonprofit entities throughout the region, and we are confident that everyone will find something they are interested in or a new service they might use.”
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce serves as a primary business conduit for the Camden-Rockland Region, which encompasses 27 municipalities within and surrounding Knox County. The Chamber provides a variety of platforms and opportunities for more than 750 business and nonprofit members to promote themselves to residents and visitors to the region. To learn more, visit CamdenRockland.com, or penbaychamber.com/.