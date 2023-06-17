THOMASTON — The Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club has announced its participation in the upcoming ARRL Field Day event at the Thomaston Green. The event is open to the public and will take place on June 24-25. Field Day, organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), is an annual amateur radio exercise that tests operators' emergency communication capabilities.
Field Day is an opportunity for amateur radio operators to gather, set up temporary stations and demonstrate their proficiency in establishing reliable communications under simulated emergency conditions. It showcases the crucial role of amateur radio in times of crisis and highlights the technical expertise, community involvement and emergency preparedness skills of amateur radio enthusiasts.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and end at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club members, along with radio operators from around the world, will showcase their equipment and expertise in a variety of radio communication modes including voice, Morse code, and digital communications. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations, engage in hands-on activities and learn about the fascinating world of amateur radio.
The Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club extends an invitation to all members of the community to join them at Thomaston Green to experience the excitement of ARRL Field Day. Whether seasoned radio operators or simply those curious about amateur radio, this event promises to be both educational and entertaining for attendees.
For more information about the Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club and their participation in ARRL Field Day, please visit penbayarc.org or contact at info@penbayarc.org.