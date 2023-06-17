Community News

THOMASTON — The Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club has announced its participation in the upcoming ARRL Field Day event at the Thomaston Green. The event is open to the public and will take place on June 24-25. Field Day, organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), is an annual amateur radio exercise that tests operators' emergency communication capabilities.

Field Day is an opportunity for amateur radio operators to gather, set up temporary stations and demonstrate their proficiency in establishing reliable communications under simulated emergency conditions. It showcases the crucial role of amateur radio in times of crisis and highlights the technical expertise, community involvement and emergency preparedness skills of amateur radio enthusiasts.

Recommended for you