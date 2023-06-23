ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center is pleased to welcome Michael Case, PA-C; Christine Hawxhurst, PA-C; Craig Urwin, PA-C; and William Robert Walker, PA-C, to the PBMC Walk-in Care team.
Case earned his master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of New England in July 2010. He has worked as a physician assistant throughout Maine, including at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Concentra Medical Center in Lewiston and South Portland and Maine Medical Partners Lakes Region Primary Care in Windham. Most recently he has participated in MaineHealth’s Virtual Same Day Care pilot program, providing telehealth urgent care services to MaineHealth patients.
Hawxhurst received her master’s in physician assistant studies from Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2016. She has worked as a physician assistant at practices throughout New Jersey, California, Michigan and Maine, most recently at Lovejoy Primary Care in Albion.
Urwin earned his master’s in physician assistant studies in 2016 from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, and College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho. He comes to PBMC from Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills, Maine. Previously, he worked as a general surgery physician assistant at LincolnHealth in Damariscotta.
Walker received his master’s in physician assistant studies in 2010. He has worked as a physician assistant at practices in Maine, Montana, Wisconsin and Florida. Most recently, he worked in the emergency department at Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.
All four providers are now seeing patients at PBMC Walk-in Care.
PBMC Walk-in Care is located at 22 White St. in Rockland. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. For more information about PBMC Walk-in Care, please visit pbmc.org/walkin or call 301-6000.