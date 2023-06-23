Community News

Pen Bay Medical Center Walk-in Care

Pen Bay Medical Center's Walk-in clinic in Rockland.

ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center is pleased to welcome Michael Case, PA-C; Christine Hawxhurst, PA-C; Craig Urwin, PA-C; and William Robert Walker, PA-C, to the PBMC Walk-in Care team.

Case earned his master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of New England in July 2010. He has worked as a physician assistant throughout Maine, including at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Concentra Medical Center in Lewiston and South Portland and Maine Medical Partners Lakes Region Primary Care in Windham. Most recently he has participated in MaineHealth’s Virtual Same Day Care pilot program, providing telehealth urgent care services to MaineHealth patients.

