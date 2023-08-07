CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center has announced that the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala held on July 19 raised $79,000 to support pets in need.
The PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala brought together animal lovers, supporters, and community members for an evening of fun and fundraising. The event was held at the Camden Yacht Club.
Attendees were treated to an evening of food, live jazz music, and stories of the organization's impact on animals' lives. Highlights of the evening included a silent auction featuring an array of prizes, original art from local artists, jewelry from Michael Good, and luxury travel destinations, including the Vanderbilt Resort in Naples, Fla.
The funds raised will make an immediate and substantial impact on the organization's ability to provide essential services for animals in need, including medical care, food, shelter, and adoption programs.
"We are overwhelmed with the incredible support and generosity shown by our community at the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala," said Shelly Butler, executive director, "These funds will directly benefit animals in need, giving them the care, love, and the second chance, they deserve. We are extremely grateful to all who contributed to the success of this event."
PAWS extends its sincerest gratitude to each and every person who contributed to making this event a resounding success.
To learn more about PAWS Animal Adoption Center's programs and services, and how to support animals in need, visit pawscares.org.