Community News

PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala

From left, Jeanee Bowen and Michelle Davis attend the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala.

CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center has announced that the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala held on July 19 raised $79,000 to support pets in need.

The PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala brought together animal lovers, supporters, and community members for an evening of fun and fundraising. The event was held at the Camden Yacht Club.