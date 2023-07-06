Community News

Bathtub pontoon

One of the craft participating in Washington’s inaugural Boat Parade and Paddle Flotilla, made out to resemble a bathtub. Photo by Sarah Masters

 Photo by Sarah Masters

Paddle at the Pond

Washington’s Recreation Committee invites you to Paddle Race this Saturday, July 8. Any paddle craft welcome: canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and even rafts can join the festivities. As an official town event, personal flotation devices (PFDs) are required for each and every participant. The official Maine Boating Guide would also remind you to bring your emergency whistle, sun hat, glasses and bottled water. Registration from 8 a.m., races at 9 a.m. Washington Pond Landing, Razorville Road/Route 105, east of Vanner Road.

