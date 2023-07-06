Washington’s Recreation Committee invites you to Paddle Race this Saturday, July 8. Any paddle craft welcome: canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and even rafts can join the festivities. As an official town event, personal flotation devices (PFDs) are required for each and every participant. The official Maine Boating Guide would also remind you to bring your emergency whistle, sun hat, glasses and bottled water. Registration from 8 a.m., races at 9 a.m. Washington Pond Landing, Razorville Road/Route 105, east of Vanner Road.
More clouds forecast
Overcast days may seem like a respite from ultraviolet rays, but harmful UV light from the sun passes through clouds. The glare off the water and snow add to your exposure. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends daily sunscreen use to help prevent skin cancers. An SPF of at least 30, reapplied every two hours; or more, if you decide to cool off with a dip in the water.
Strawberry Festival this weekend
Once you’re all paddled out, drift over to the Gibbs Library book sale. Then snag lunch and one of the several famed strawberry treats at the Washington Ladies Guild’s 75th Anniversary Strawberry Festival at the Washington Fire Department until 3 p.m. Be late and you’ll surely regret it. This town-favorite fundraiser supports several local non-profits by serving up their special strawberry dishes every year.
Local artists shine at Gibbs Library
Established, emerging and closet artists are among us in our neighborhood. Gibbs Library invites you to a unique collective gallery, only possible in our town. The show features a wide range of visual arts from local artists, such as photography, paintings and sculptures in multiple mediums. This show is even hands on: Olivia Vanner has contributed “Plush Heart” for guests to touch & (gently) squeeze. One must-see item for Washington aficionados is Andy Parmley’s digital painting of “downtown” Washington. Work from Sherry Casas, Joan Freiman, Kathleen Gross, Tania Amazeen Jones, Rachel Feero Oakes and Alexa Michelle Pelkey are also on display through August. A reception will be held on Sunday, July 30 at 4 p.m. at the library, 40 Old Union Road.
Teen readers, where are you?
Gift certificates for Sherman and Hello Hello Books could be yours! As of this past weekend, there did not appear to be a single entry for either prize in the 13-21 age categories. Audio, Kindle, cloudLibrary, graphic novels; on your phone, in your ears or old-fashioned paper in your hands... however you absorb your books, each one is an entry and a chance for more books for free! Prize jars for 12 and under and 21 and up are looking pretty competitive. This will be a real race to the finish. Summer Reading runs until the end of August; see the volunteers are Gibbs Library for more information.
Masons Dinner next Saturday
July 15 is already the third weekend of the month. This is the Saturday evening when the Mt. Olivet Mason’s Lodge invites the community to let them do the cooking and dishes! July features a chicken barbecue. $15 a plate, 5 — 6:30 p.m. at 44 Liberty Road, Washington.
Auction update
Our local non-profit groups return for the annual Community Auction, with a notable addition in our new Washington Recreation Trail Committee. Gift certificates for everything from ice cream to dog washes will be available. Various works from local artists and tradespeople will also be popping up. Get your bidding arm ready and check out the previewed items on the auction’s Facebook group. Refreshments make this a complete dinner-and-a-show for your evening in two weeks, Saturday, July 22, at the Washington Fire Department. Live auction starts at 6 p.m., with a preview and silent auction from 4 p.m.
Smooth streets
Washington sailed into summer with earlier-than-expected paving of town roads. Calderwood, Fitch and McDowell Roads were all completed in May. As a small town, we have often ended up at the end of contractors’ lists, and last year no paving was done at all. Enjoy a whole season of fresh blacktop!
Pond Parade
An excited crowd of onlookers greeted the Washington Lakes and Watershed Association’s Inaugural Boat Parade and Paddle Flotilla. An armada of pontoon boats and kayaks set off for fun just before sunset on Washington Pond last Saturday. The most enthusiastic boat was surely the watercraft kitted out to resemble a soapy bathtub, complete with a giant rubber ducky. Other boats took inspiration from the holiday and were decked out in red, white, and blue. Several participants said they are new in town, so a big welcome to all of our new residents and your enthusiasm for our town’s events!
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.