OWLS HEAD — On Thursday, Aug. 10, volunteers and friends of the Owls Head Transportation Museum were treated to the first look at a brand new 20,000 square-foot workshop space on the museum's campus. The completion of the building is one of many planned construction projects which are part of the museum's 12.5 million capital campaign, Inspiring Tomorrow's Pioneers.
The newly built restoration shops are designed to accommodate expanding aircraft and auto collections and integrate space for a wood shop, machine shop, paint shop and volunteer instruction space.
A safe viewing area within the new building visually connects students and visitors to the restoration process as part of their museum experience.
"We started in 2015 with this concept of improving the museum. We went out for a contest for architects to come up with ideas for what we should look like 40 years from now. Stephen Smith won, he had what I consider and the board considered the most ingenious designs. From 2015 we had to decide how we were going to raise the money and how we're going to operate once we get everything going. About a year and a half ago we put the project out to bid and Maine Coast Construction won," said Lawrence "Bud" Woodworth, who is the chairman of the Capital Campaign Committee and one of the museum's trustees.
Earlier in the evening, guests enjoyed vintage car rides and refreshments in the museum's main display, where educators demonstrated the new Family STEM Center - a year-round area where children can learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Other planned expansions include flexible education spaces, outdoor event pavillion and courtyard, diamond portal with views of the runway, space frame entrance.
"$7.5 million has been raised in gifts and pledges. I have to shout out our board, taking a leadership example and raising $3 million of that. We have $5 million left to go in order to get this project done by our opening for our 50th anniversary," said Museum Executive Director John Bottero.