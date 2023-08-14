Community News

OWLS HEAD — On Thursday, Aug. 10, volunteers and friends of the Owls Head Transportation Museum were treated to the first look at a brand new 20,000 square-foot workshop space on the museum's campus. The completion of the building is one of many planned construction projects which are part of the museum's 12.5 million capital campaign, Inspiring Tomorrow's Pioneers.

The newly built restoration shops are designed to accommodate expanding aircraft and auto collections and integrate space for a wood shop, machine shop, paint shop and volunteer instruction space.

