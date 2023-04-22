Community News

OWLS HEAD — Want to use air pressure to explode a marshmallow, explore outer space with the help of a green screen or program a rolling robot?

On April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Owls Head Transportation Museum’s STEM FEST will have all these activities and more available to young scientists, mathematicians and engineers. For one day the museum will be transformed into a giant STEM laboratory, where visitors can watch and participate in demonstrations from organizations from across the state.

