OWLS HEAD — Want to use air pressure to explode a marshmallow, explore outer space with the help of a green screen or program a rolling robot?
On April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Owls Head Transportation Museum’s STEM FEST will have all these activities and more available to young scientists, mathematicians and engineers. For one day the museum will be transformed into a giant STEM laboratory, where visitors can watch and participate in demonstrations from organizations from across the state.
From historic reenactments to snowplow demonstrations, creating models of the human heart to learning about the technology used by first responders, the list of STEM professionals participating in this event continues to grow.
OHTM’s Education Department will be on hand to share their K-8 education programs with the community. Also, don't miss Darlings Ice Cream for a Cause truck, providing ice cream from 10 a.m.-11:20 a.m.
This event is free to the public.
Participants include:
- FAA STEM/AVSED
- Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine
- Strand Theatre
- St. George School
- Fire/EMS Department of Rockland -Girl Scouts of Maine
- Oceans Wide
- Maine Health
- WWI Reenactors
- Douglas Dynamics
- Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Central Maine Power is the official sponsor of STEM Fest.