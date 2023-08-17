Community News

OWLS HEAD — The nation’s largest and longest-running collector car auction in its class will be in Owls Head on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

“This year's auction offers a wonderful blend of extremely high-end collector cars as well as cars for hobbyists who want the experience of driving. More vehicles of all price points are being offered at no-reserve than ever before. Don't miss out and place your bids, it is going to be an exciting time,” said NEAA™ Director Toby Stinson.

Recommended for you