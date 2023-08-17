OWLS HEAD — The nation’s largest and longest-running collector car auction in its class will be in Owls Head on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.
“This year's auction offers a wonderful blend of extremely high-end collector cars as well as cars for hobbyists who want the experience of driving. More vehicles of all price points are being offered at no-reserve than ever before. Don't miss out and place your bids, it is going to be an exciting time,” said NEAA™ Director Toby Stinson.
The main attraction of this year’s lineup is the rare MS Classic Cars no-reserve collection of 15 cars offered at the 2023 NEAA™ on Aug. 26. The selection of no-reserve vehicles includes a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie, a 1959 Ford Galaxie Sunliner Convertible, a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE and several more.
New this year
The NEAA™ kick-off party Wednesday, Aug. 23 will feature a live performance by pop band Champagne Casanova and local BBQ and refreshments. This year’s NEAA™ inventory will be on display.
Back by popular demand
A special selection of no-reserve vehicles will be sold on Friday, Aug. 25, directly following the Automobilia+Collectibles auction. Automobilia features a marketplace of rare automotive ephemera, collectibles and memorabilia. Due to the extended automotive inventory, Friday's auction begins at 11:30 a.m.
Before the hammer strikes on the first lot, prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view the full inventory of vehicles during the NEAA™ Preview Week, Aug. 23-26.
Register to bid or purchase tickets at the door. In-person registration opens Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. For more information about this event, go to auction.owlshead.org. or call (207)594-4418 or email bid@ohtm.org.