Owls Head Library

The Owls Head Village Library.

OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Library will hold a bake sale fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. until the baked goods are gone. Among the vendors will be Joan Flavin of Joan's Perfect Pies.

The proceeds of the bake sale will go toward the library's maintenance and operation fees. The Owls Head Library is located at 31 S. Shore Drive.

