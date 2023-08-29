Owls Head Library bake sale Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News The Owls Head Village Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Library will hold a bake sale fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. until the baked goods are gone. Among the vendors will be Joan Flavin of Joan's Perfect Pies.The proceeds of the bake sale will go toward the library's maintenance and operation fees. The Owls Head Library is located at 31 S. Shore Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs We also have a monthly drawing! How You Can Support Students Allen Insurance and Financial: A Best Place to Work in Maine The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for our Summer Story Drive Engaging Youth: Q&A with Trekkers Training Institute More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Massive sale on Unique Lamps, Planters and bowls! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre How You Can Support Students Bringing you the real Maine Treasures! The Strand’s 100 Years of Movies Series presents: The Bridge On The River Kwai – Aug. 27 at 2pm! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists