OUT award reception

Katie Lutts and Maggie Hirshland of OUT Maine pose with the Community Pillar Award.

ROCKLAND — The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Conference Awards Committee recently awarded OUT Maine its Community Pillar Award.

The Community Pillar Award recognizes a community organization that has shown outstanding support for comprehensive, inclusive sexual health education through partnering with Maine Family Planning and are champions of inclusive sexuality education within their own organization.

