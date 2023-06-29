Community News

Katie Lutts Cassie Cooper

ROCKLAND — OUT Maine, a statewide LGBTQ+ youth organization, is pleased to announce Cassie Cooper has joined its growing team as the school engagement coordinator, and Program Director Katie Lutts has been promoted to associate director.

Cassie Cooper

OUT Maine’s new School Engagement Coordinator Cassie Cooper. Photo courtesy of Cassie Cooper.

Cassie Cooper (she/her) comes to OUT Maine from education, teaching elementary music for seven years. During that time she graduated with a master’s in music education from Florida State University.

Katie Lutts

OUT Maine’s Associate Director, Katie Lutts. Photo courtesy of Katie Lutts.

